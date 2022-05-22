PFS Investments Inc. Sells 16,935 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

PFS Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 16,935 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,029,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 75.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $131,726,000 after purchasing an additional 526,426 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,182.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 519,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,731,000 after purchasing an additional 496,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after purchasing an additional 469,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,058,195 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $102,020,000 after purchasing an additional 444,138 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ CTXS opened at $99.27 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.89.
About Citrix Systems (Get Rating)
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
