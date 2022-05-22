PFS Investments Inc. Sells 663 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

PFS Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,197 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,246,000. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 743,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after acquiring an additional 321,200 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 936,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,502,000 after purchasing an additional 210,276 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IONS opened at $39.49 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

