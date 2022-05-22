PFS Investments Inc. Takes Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,479,000 after purchasing an additional 191,777 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $43,308.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,199 shares of company stock worth $94,238. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $50.16 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -63.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average of $98.46.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

