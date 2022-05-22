Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,808,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,585 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 3.1% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $361,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,648,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.15. 5,077,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349,959. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.01. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $156.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

