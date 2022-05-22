Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Phoenix New Media from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.82. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.86.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 175,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194,422 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix New Media (Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

