Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,784,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,349 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $920,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,997,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,571,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.99. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $143.11.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CLSA dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

