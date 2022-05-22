Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $78.21 million, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of -1.09. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

