Piper Sandler Trims Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Target Price to $15.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. Berry has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $847.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Berry will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently -37.50%.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $22,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,703,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,803,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

