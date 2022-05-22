Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.46 Million

Analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) will report $39.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.30 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will report full year sales of $180.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.50 million to $182.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $259.62 million, with estimates ranging from $252.76 million to $267.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Planet Labs PBC.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

PL stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,597. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,970,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,414,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,671,000. Data Collective II GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,877,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,894,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Labs PBC (Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Labs PBC (PL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.