Platinum Equity Advisors LLC DE Sells 21,925,000 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Platinum Equity Advisors LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,955,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,925,000 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for approximately 32.8% of Platinum Equity Advisors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Platinum Equity Advisors LLC DE owned approximately 10.10% of Vertiv worth $947,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRT. Boston Partners boosted its position in Vertiv by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,693,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,562,000 after purchasing an additional 575,439 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,534,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,067,000 after buying an additional 171,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,919,000 after buying an additional 3,518,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.84. 5,960,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,155. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,084.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

