Polker Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Polker coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polker has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polker has a market cap of $1.42 million and $308,201.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.70 or 0.10807045 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 444.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.18 or 0.00484607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033414 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008634 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars.

