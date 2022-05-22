Polychain Monsters Trading Up 17.8% This Week (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00005923 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

