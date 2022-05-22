Portion Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $418.00 (PRT)

Portion (PRT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Portion has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $418.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Portion coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Portion Coin Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 466,358,363 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

