Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.54

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $2.00. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 2,385 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

Get Power Solutions International alerts:

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.