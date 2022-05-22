Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.54

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIXGet Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $2.00. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 2,385 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter.

Power Solutions International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSIX)

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

