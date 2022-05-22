Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.10

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as low as $1.55. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 25,874 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

