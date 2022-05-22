Prime Capital Management Co Ltd Sells 40,966 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Prime Capital Management Co Ltd lowered its holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,925,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,966 shares during the quarter. RLX Technology makes up about 2.7% of Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth about $35,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.87. 11,375,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,265. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

