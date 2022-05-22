Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,489,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $209,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.95.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $7.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,929,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,100. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.22 and a 200-day moving average of $144.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.