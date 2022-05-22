Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,609,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Jabil were worth $253,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after buying an additional 23,544 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBL. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

NYSE JBL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.45. The company had a trading volume of 817,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,486. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

