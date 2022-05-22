Primecap Management Co. CA Has $183.15 Million Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,989,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 197,366 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 14.01% of FibroGen worth $183,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FibroGen by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in FibroGen by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

FGEN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 895,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,093. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $802.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.91.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 109.22% and a negative return on equity of 109.09%. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

