Primecap Management Co. CA Has $283.49 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.35% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $283,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,031 shares of company stock worth $24,846,994. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,956,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,345. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.18 and a 200-day moving average of $113.77. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $91.52 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

