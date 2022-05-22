Primecap Management Co. CA Has $300.33 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,493,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69,687 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.18% of PerkinElmer worth $300,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

PerkinElmer stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.73. 712,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,559. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $137.37 and a one year high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.17.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

