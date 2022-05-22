Primecap Management Co. CA Has $372.90 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,016,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 606,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Corning were worth $372,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,847,000 after purchasing an additional 88,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,404,000 after acquiring an additional 113,290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,111,000 after acquiring an additional 172,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corning by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,901,000 after acquiring an additional 622,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.13. 6,053,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,880,335. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

