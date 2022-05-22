Primecap Management Co. CA Has $403.91 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $403,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,269 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $193.54. 31,438,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,621,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.89. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.28.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

