Primecap Management Co. CA Has $493.46 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,786,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,045,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $493,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,366,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 46,135,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,445,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

