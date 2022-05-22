Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,421,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204,770 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 8.98% of iRobot worth $159,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iRobot by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in iRobot by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iRobot by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Securities raised iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 370,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.52. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $106.65.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.46 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

