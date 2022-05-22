Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 132,860 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,667,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 132,860 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 3.66% of Abiomed worth $598,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,979. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,314 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,399,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.75. 515,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,710. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.05 and its 200-day moving average is $310.53. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.46 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

