Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 240 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $170,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in IQVIA by 547.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.83. 861,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.57 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

