Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 56,610 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $127,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.04. 4,348,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,291. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $157.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

