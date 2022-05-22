Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives $74.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.27.

Several research firms have commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.