Prism Advisors Inc. Buys 3,020 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 32,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,067,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,078,000 after acquiring an additional 29,763 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.81. 370,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,681. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.20. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.