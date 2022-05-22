Prism Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Prism Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMOG traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $123.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $111.46 and a twelve month high of $179.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.64.

