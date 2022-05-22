Prism Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,252,922 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.