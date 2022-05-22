Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF comprises about 0.6% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000.

EWW opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

