Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.05 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises 1.9% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Silver Trust worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 391,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 413,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 23,581 shares during the period. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 48,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

SLV opened at $20.07 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

