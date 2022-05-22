Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,514 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,792,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 212,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 46,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,223.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 188,180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FAN opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $22.59.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

