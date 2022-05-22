Professional Fighters League Fan Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,314.00 (PFL)

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a market cap of $406,749.59 and approximately $41,314.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,968.68 or 0.09789346 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 540.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.26 or 0.00482312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00033479 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,195 coins.

