Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) Hits Market Capitalization of $405,920.80

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market cap of $405,920.80 and $32,977.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.70 or 0.12965006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00499482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,145.95 or 1.84460793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00033961 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008827 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,195 coins.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Trading

