ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Declares Dividend of $0.30

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

ProPhase Labs has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PRPH stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a market cap of $119.12 million and a PE ratio of 7.61. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRPH. StockNews.com began coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. State Street Corp raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

