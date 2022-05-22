ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Declares Dividend of $0.30

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.
ProPhase Labs has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of PRPH stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a market cap of $119.12 million and a PE ratio of 7.61. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.67.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. State Street Corp raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.
