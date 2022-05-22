ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 0.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.86 and last traded at $58.73. Approximately 171,252,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 98,709,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.26.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43.

