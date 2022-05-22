ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, May 26th

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th.

KOLD stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $170.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 30.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 10,945.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 49,694 shares in the last quarter.

