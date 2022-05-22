Proton (XPR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.58 Million

Proton (XPR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $58.23 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,428,594,196 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,833,990 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

