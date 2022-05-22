Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,323 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after purchasing an additional 203,549 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 686,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,386,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.
In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,182 shares of company stock valued at $791,087 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PRU stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,614,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,714. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.74 and a 200 day moving average of $111.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.
Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.
Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.
