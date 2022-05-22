Prudential PLC Buys New Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

