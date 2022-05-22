Prudential PLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,280 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,364,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,078,000 after acquiring an additional 853,316 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,557.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 191,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 179,921 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.