Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in KLA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in KLA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $335.48 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $287.44 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.57.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

