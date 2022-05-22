Prudential PLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Prudential PLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,639,000 after buying an additional 1,957,888 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,786,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 26,938.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 706,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,192,000 after purchasing an additional 703,644 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,362,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 399,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 307,207 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $113.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.55. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

