Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of R. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 12.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 38.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,476,000 after purchasing an additional 197,389 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

R opened at $79.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.77. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on R. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

