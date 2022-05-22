Prudential PLC Purchases 3,257 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 86.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 119.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISH. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $46.31.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

