Prudential PLC Sells 27,900 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

PGF opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

