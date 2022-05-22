Prudential PLC Sells 46,112 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,112 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 89,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

VLY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

